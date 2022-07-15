See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Overview

Dr. Martin Mankey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Mankey works at Orthopedic Physicians Associates in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Physician Associates Mri
    601 Broadway Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr Mankey diagnosed my condition very quickly and completed my surgery. I did not have any complications and I went back to my normal life quickly minus tumors in my nerve. I cannot be more thankful with his excellent job. He was very responsive and helpful.
    Nazli Ucar — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Martin Mankey, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1811966229
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Mankey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mankey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mankey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mankey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mankey works at Orthopedic Physicians Associates in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mankey’s profile.

    Dr. Mankey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mankey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mankey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mankey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mankey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mankey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

