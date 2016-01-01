Overview

Dr. Martin Mandel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with West Medical Center.



Dr. Mandel works at Champaign Dental Group in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.