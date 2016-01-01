See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Willoughby, OH
Dr. Martin Mandel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Martin Mandel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Martin Mandel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with West Medical Center.

Dr. Mandel works at Champaign Dental Group in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    36100 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 951-1073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mandel?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Mandel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Mandel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mandel to family and friends

    Dr. Mandel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mandel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Mandel, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Mandel, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649238395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Fdn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandel works at Champaign Dental Group in Willoughby, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mandel’s profile.

    Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Mandel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.