Overview

Dr. Martin Maldonado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Maldonado works at Florida Medical Clinic - Cardiology Department in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.