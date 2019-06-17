Dr. Makary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Makary, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Makary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-6845
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (443) 997-1508
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor who treats you like family and tells you the best options for your current state of being
About Dr. Martin Makary, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831134337
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
