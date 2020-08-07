Dr. Martin Mai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Mai, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Mai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 516-8274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mai has interceded on my behalf on numerous occasions. This doctor is top notch. The other doctors in kidney transplant at Mayo are similarly talented. He deals with very complex medical issues, and makes excellent decisions based on the information. I have complete confidence in him.
About Dr. Martin Mai, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1679562268
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mai works at
Dr. Mai has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
