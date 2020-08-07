See All Nephrologists in Jacksonville, FL
Nephrology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martin Mai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Mai works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

Aug 07, 2020
Dr. Mai has interceded on my behalf on numerous occasions. This doctor is top notch. The other doctors in kidney transplant at Mayo are similarly talented. He deals with very complex medical issues, and makes excellent decisions based on the information. I have complete confidence in him.
Chris — Aug 07, 2020
About Dr. Martin Mai, MD

  • Nephrology
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1679562268
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
  • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

