Dr. Luria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Luria, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Luria, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 170 Morris Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 222-8874
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luria?
Very conscientious, sharp. Spends an appropriate amount of time with the patient.
About Dr. Martin Luria, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1477629301
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luria accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luria has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Luria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.