Dr. Martin Luchtefeld, MD
Dr. Martin Luchtefeld, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Munson Medical Center.
SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Very professional, focused attention to my concerns, easy to talk to. I did not feel rushed.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1124069703
- Ferguson Hospital (GME)
- Southern Illinois University (GME)
- Southern Illinois University (GME)
- Southern Illinois University (SOM)
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Luchtefeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luchtefeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Luchtefeld using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Luchtefeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luchtefeld has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Intestinal Obstruction and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luchtefeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Luchtefeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luchtefeld.
