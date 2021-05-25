Dr. Martin Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Lopez, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Martin J Lopez MD Pain Clinic4525 S Klein Ave Ste 900, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 632-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
- Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing the relief was instant
About Dr. Martin Lopez, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013905942
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky College Of Med
- University Okla
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
