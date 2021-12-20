Dr. Martin Liss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Liss, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Liss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 803 Russell Ave Ste 1, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (301) 869-0700
-
2
Secure Medical Care10452 Baltimore Ave, Beltsville, MD 20705 Directions (301) 441-3355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liss?
Outstanding Doctor, always available and answers all your questions. Gives suggestions on improving your health.
About Dr. Martin Liss, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225077068
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liss accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.