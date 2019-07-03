Dr. Martin Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Levine, MD
Dr. Martin Levine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Conservative Care Specialists Medical Group6815 Noble Ave Ste 105, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 781-6684
Dr. Mike Burnam highly recommended Dr. Levine when I was searching for a neurologist a few years ago. But Burnam has since retired and I've consulted with several neurologists without being won over by one. I did, however, feel comfortable with Dr. Levine and would like to talk with him again. Perhaps his office can schedule a session for me -- ??
About Dr. Martin Levine, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
