Overview

Dr. Martin Leon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Leon works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.