Dr. Martin Leib, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Leib, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Ophthalmology178 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been going to Dr. Leib for nearly 20 years if not more. He is an amazing doctor with a personality and wit to match. He is thorough in his examinations as well as in his discussions about the visit. Dr. Leib's profound experience and knowledge are only two reasons out of a hundred to garner my praise.
About Dr. Martin Leib, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1417970872
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- McGill U Tchg Hosp|Mount Sinai Hospital
- LI Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leib has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leib speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leib.
