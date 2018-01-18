See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Martin Lapage, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
Overview

Dr. Martin Lapage, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Lapage works at C. S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    C. S. Mott Children's Hospital
    1540 E HOSPITAL DR, Ann Arbor, MI 48109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Sinus Tachycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern

Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 18, 2018
    I don't share the other reviewer's concerns. He has always listened extensively to us, spent time talking to us and answering any questions, explaining in depth what he is or is not concerned with. I would certainly recommend him,
    Michelle in Flat Rock, MI — Jan 18, 2018
    About Dr. Martin Lapage, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1619148236
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
    Medical Education
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Lapage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lapage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lapage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lapage works at C. S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Lapage’s profile.

    Dr. Lapage has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapage. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

