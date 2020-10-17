Dr. Langford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Langford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Langford, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Langford works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Verde Hematology Oncology Ltd.5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 106, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (623) 478-8190
-
2
Palo Verde Hematology Oncology7373 N Scottsdale Rd Bldg E, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (480) 941-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langford?
I was at another Cancer center behind Safeway on 59th and the doctor their told me he couldn't figure out my cancer after one year of service and it was critical so I left them. However Dr.Langford at the Palo Verde Cancer Specialist ran test and with a month my cancer issues were confirm. He saved my life and has been treating me for years now ,I greatful to have found him. He is very concern with my health due to the fact I am battling 4 different types of cancers. I must say the whole staff shows professional concerns to everyone and my self in treatment and chemotherapy. Thank you for that. I would recommended anyone to Dr. Langford and Palo Verde cancer specialist. Mylo and Bentley
About Dr. Martin Langford, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992729826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langford works at
Dr. Langford has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Langford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.