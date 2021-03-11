Dr. Martin Koenigsberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenigsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Koenigsberg, DO
Overview
Dr. Martin Koenigsberg, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 50 Clinton Pl Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 773-6600
- 2 235 Main St Fl 1, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-8838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Koenigsberg for my annual physical and could not have been more than happy with him. He went the extra mile and performed ultra sound tests that no other doctor has never done before. Thank god he did because I would not have known about the nodules on my Thyroid that needed to be looked at. So thanks to him for being so kind and having people handy to perform theses tests right in his office. I would highly recommend him to any one looking for a great doctor that cares about his patients.
About Dr. Martin Koenigsberg, DO
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Koenigsberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koenigsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koenigsberg speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenigsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenigsberg.
