Overview

Dr. Martin Kessler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Kessler works at Outpatient Department in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.