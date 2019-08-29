Dr. Kathrins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Kathrins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Kathrins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Kathrins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Outpatient Pharmacy45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6325
-
2
Dermatology Specialty Clinic20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4010
- 3 1153 Centre St Ste 4N, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-6325
- 4 820 S Wood St Ste 515, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (215) 490-7231
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kathrins?
I am myself a retired doctor and I was lucky to find Dr. Kathrins. He is patient and he listens. He will not operate unless absolutely necessary. He is highly skilled, bright and compassionate.
About Dr. Martin Kathrins, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1073748554
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kathrins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathrins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kathrins works at
Dr. Kathrins has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kathrins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kathrins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kathrins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kathrins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kathrins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.