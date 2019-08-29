Overview

Dr. Martin Kathrins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Kathrins works at BRIGHAM AND WOMENS HOSPITAL in Boston, MA with other offices in Foxboro, MA, Jamaica Plain, MA and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.