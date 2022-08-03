Dr. Martin Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.
Locations
Martin K. Jones MD1002 Sw 52nd St, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 248-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I delivered my 4th baby with Dr. Jones! By far my best delivery & postpartum recovery! My favorite thing about his office was his friendly staff & not waiting a significant amount of time for my appointment. Dr. Jones is straight to the point & explains everything to you. I 100% recommend Dr. Jone’s!
About Dr. Martin Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Jones works at
