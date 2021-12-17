Dr. Martin Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Neurological Surgery Associates, PC513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 372, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 949-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Such a down to earth office and Doctor. Everyone at Swaid Clinic is very professional. Dr Jones really takes the time to get to know you and your history before deciding on a direction. He did my L5/S1 fusion a little over 4 years ago after dealing with 10 years of increasing pain and numbness. Surgery was so effective that I'm now able to run 5k's weekly. Thank you again and would recommend Dr Jones!
About Dr. Martin Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134149255
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University Of Alabama `
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.