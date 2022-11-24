Overview

Dr. Martin Jenter, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Jenter works at InteGrowth Orthopedic Specialists in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Baker’s Cyst and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.