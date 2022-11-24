Dr. Martin Jenter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Jenter, DO
Overview
Dr. Martin Jenter, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
InteGrowth Orthopedic Specialists26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 355, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 347-2435
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jenter is concerned about the patient’s well being and listens to the patient’s concerns
About Dr. Martin Jenter, DO
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1336125079
Education & Certifications
- York Memorial Hospital
- Grace/WSU
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- University of Colorado
- Orthopedic Surgery
