Dr. Martin Jenter, DO

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martin Jenter, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Jenter works at InteGrowth Orthopedic Specialists in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Baker’s Cyst and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    InteGrowth Orthopedic Specialists
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 355, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 347-2435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Joint Pain
Baker’s Cyst
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr Jenter is concerned about the patient’s well being and listens to the patient’s concerns
    — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Jenter, DO
    About Dr. Martin Jenter, DO

    Specialties
    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336125079
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • York Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Grace/WSU
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Jenter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jenter works at InteGrowth Orthopedic Specialists in Novi, MI. View the full address on Dr. Jenter’s profile.

    Dr. Jenter has seen patients for Joint Pain, Baker’s Cyst and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

