Dr. Martin Herman, MD

Behavioral Neurological Psychiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Martin Herman, MD is a Behavioral Neurological Psychiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Neurological Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Herman works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Jfk Medical Center
    65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 321-7601
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Wada Test
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Wada Test

EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 02, 2018
    Not bad. I (Gerry Moore) met Marty on Legation St., NW. He lived at 3713; I lived at Legation and Connecticut Ave., NW, the LaReine apartments; Marty was seven; I was six. Our last meeting was on Legation practically on the very spot we first met, that time in 1964 (plus/minus), as I recall, on the very day his father, Carl, died. Pass this info on to Dr. Herman and give him my home phone in Rockville, MD, 301-230-4540 and my email, jgdemoore@verizon.net, in the hopes we might chat.
    James G. Moore — Dec 02, 2018
    About Dr. Martin Herman, MD

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Neurological Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902862345
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
    Residency
    • University of Virginia Hospital
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herman works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Herman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

