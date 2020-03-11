Overview

Dr. Martin Hechanova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Hechanova works at UT Southwestern OBG in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.