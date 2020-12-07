See All Cardiologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Martin Handler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Martin Handler, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Martin Handler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Jewish Hosp-Queens Hosp

Dr. Handler works at Handler & Moschetto Mds in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
10 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
8 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Handler & Moschetto Mds
    38 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Cardiac Imaging
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Cardiac Imaging

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Handler?

    Dec 07, 2020
    My best snd trust doctor in kuwait i do 4 surgery 2 in knee snd one in my hand thank you dr martin for your care and support Amani from Kuwait
    Martin — Dec 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Handler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Handler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Handler to family and friends

    Dr. Handler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Handler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Handler, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Handler, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326114315
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jewish Hosp-Queens Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jewish-Queens Hosp
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Handler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Handler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Handler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Handler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Handler works at Handler & Moschetto Mds in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Handler’s profile.

    Dr. Handler has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Handler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Handler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.