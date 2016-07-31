Dr. Martin Hallam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Hallam, DO
Dr. Martin Hallam, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Lakewood Ranch Medical Group OB/GYN6310 Health Park Way, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 348-1144
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Hallam is very courteous and takes time to explain things. I'm very happy with his services. I recently had a hysterectomy in which he did. His bedside manners are above the top !! He's understanding, compassionate, and an all around great Doctor. I would definitely recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hallam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hallam accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hallam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallam.
