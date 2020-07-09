Dr. Martin Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Gutierrez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Health
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Locations
Jtcc 4th Floor92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 904-3051
Jtcc Palisades7650 River Rd Fl 2, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 844-9964
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He absolutely saved my life. In 2010 I was diagnosed with BPDCN and the prognosis was quite bad. Dr. G did everything he could and I’m happy to say 10 years later I am doing great. He does the best he can with people that would not survive without help.
About Dr. Martin Gutierrez, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1558562793
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Health
- Javeriana University School Of Medicine
- Boston Medical Center
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Dr. Gutierrez has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.