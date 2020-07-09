Overview

Dr. Martin Gutierrez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Health



Dr. Gutierrez works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.