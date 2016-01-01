Dr. Martin Grune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Grune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Grune, MD is an Urology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Grune works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grune?
About Dr. Martin Grune, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760411565
Education & Certifications
- U Neb Med Ctr
- Washington Hospital Center
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Hayward Area Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grune has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grune using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grune works at
Dr. Grune has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grune. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.