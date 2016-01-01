Overview

Dr. Martin Grune, MD is an Urology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Grune works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.