Dr. Martin Greydanus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Greydanus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Greydanus works at
Locations
Grand River Gastroenterology PC310 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 752-6525
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
So, so, kind. Didn’t find an answer, but so kind.
About Dr. Martin Greydanus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043215544
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greydanus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greydanus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greydanus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greydanus works at
Dr. Greydanus has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greydanus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Greydanus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greydanus.
