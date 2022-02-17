Overview

Dr. Martin Grajower, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Grajower works at Riverdale Medicine, LLP in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.