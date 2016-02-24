See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Martin Gottesman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martin Gottesman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gottesman works at Arlington Orthopedics in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Orthopaedic & Foot Surgeons Inc.
    931 Chatham Ln Ste 101, Columbus, OH 43221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 451-3643
  2. 2
    275 E BROAD ST, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 227-7877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 24, 2016
    Injury-Olecranon fracture- Dr Gottesman has: Great bedside manner/educated on injury/ Set proper expectation on recovery.
    Jake C in Columbus, OH — Feb 24, 2016
    About Dr. Martin Gottesman, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679689103
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gottesman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottesman works at Arlington Orthopedics in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gottesman’s profile.

    Dr. Gottesman has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottesman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.