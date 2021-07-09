See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Martin Gordon, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martin Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Gordon works at TS Consulting Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    C. Andrew Schroeder M.d. Inc.
    9401 Wilshire Blvd Ste 515, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
  2. 2
    Brendan J. Carroll MD Inc.
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 304, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Bronchitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jul 09, 2021
    TOPS FOR 20+ YEARS. MARTIN GORDON MD: INCOMPARABLE!!!!!
    WI GOLDSTEIN — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Martin Gordon, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    Education & Certifications

    CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
