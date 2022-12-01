Dr. Martin Glowacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glowacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Glowacki, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Glowacki, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Locations
Sunrise Institute for Pain Management6535 Rochester Rd Ste 102, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 813-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin has kept my back pain under control. Six years ago I was scheduled for fusion surgery, I highly recommend Dr. Martin.
About Dr. Martin Glowacki, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1083716377
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glowacki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glowacki accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glowacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glowacki has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glowacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glowacki speaks Polish.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Glowacki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glowacki.
