Overview

Dr. Martin Glowacki, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.



Dr. Glowacki works at Glowacki MD in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.