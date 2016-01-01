Dr. Martin Gimovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gimovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Gimovsky, MD
Dr. Martin Gimovsky, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
NBIMC - Maternal - Fetal Medicine201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7703
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1497721823
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Sloane Hosp-Women/Colum-Pre
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
