Dr. Martin Gelbke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelbke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Gelbke, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Gelbke, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.
Dr. Gelbke works at
Locations
-
1
Bridger Orthopedic and Sports Medicine1450 Ellis St Ste 201, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 587-0122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelbke?
Dr. Gelbke came highly recommended by numerous colleagues. Getting an appointment was the most difficult part, which confirms to me he is good because everyone wants to see him! Dr. Gelbke is very chill. He listened to and answered all my questions, considered all my concerns about surgery and let me make the hard decisions. Surgery was scheduled quickly, hip replacement went well, recovery has been quick and painless. Pain is almost non-existent now. Dr. Gelbke is easy to work with, sympathetic to my pain, and a funny guy. He visited me twice in the hospital after surgery, and made sure things were going well. I would recommend him to anyone looking for competent, compassionate and skilled care for orthopedic conditions.
About Dr. Martin Gelbke, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1932324860
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelbke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelbke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelbke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelbke works at
Dr. Gelbke has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelbke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelbke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelbke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelbke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelbke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.