Overview

Dr. Martin Gelbard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Gelbard works at Santa Monica Urology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.