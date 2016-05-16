See All Urologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Martin Gelbard, MD

Urology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Martin Gelbard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Gelbard works at Santa Monica Urology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucla Urology Associates
    1260 15th St Ste 1200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peyronie's Disease
Balanoposthitis
Polyuria
Peyronie's Disease
Balanoposthitis
Polyuria

Peyronie's Disease
Balanoposthitis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Overactive Bladder
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Uroflowmetry
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    May 16, 2016
    Dr Gelbard is one of the most experienced Urology doctors you can find. He is very intelligent and thinks through your treatment without jumping to conclusions. In my opinion, there is no finer doctor available for Urology. He listens to you completely and explains your options completely.
    Bob Schott in La Verne, CA — May 16, 2016
    About Dr. Martin Gelbard, MD

    • Urology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912996851
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Gelbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelbard works at Santa Monica Urology in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gelbard’s profile.

    Dr. Gelbard has seen patients for Peyronie's Disease and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

