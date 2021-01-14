See All Chiropractors in Jeannette, PA
Dr. Martin Gallagher, MD

Chiropractic
5 (120)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martin Gallagher, MD is a Chiropractor in Jeannette, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Health Sciences Antigua School of Medicine - M.D.

Dr. Gallagher works at Practice in Jeannette, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    6402 State Route 30, Jeannette, PA 15644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 732-6992
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Allergies
Allergy Treatment
Achilles Tendinitis
Allergies
Allergy Treatment

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Technique Chevron Icon
Colon Hydrotherapy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Craniosacral Therapy (CST) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Homeopathic Treatment Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuro-Emotional Technique Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Dr.Gallagher has been a blessing for my husband and myself! We have been patients of his for more than 24 years. Dr.Gallagher has an amazing gift of helping people with a wide variety of health issues to be able to help them to return to good health. We call him the "Great Healer" . Dr.Gallagher is a very patient and caring man, who never gives up on anyone. He never ceases to amaze us with his vast knowledge of the human body . We highly recommend him !
    Ralph A. J. G. — Jan 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Martin Gallagher, MD

    • Chiropractic
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144295189
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Medicine - West Virginia University School of Medicine, Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV|West Virginia University School Of Medicine, Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, Wv
    • University of Health Sciences Antigua School of Medicine - M.D
    • Family Practice and Integrative Medicine
