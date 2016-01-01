Dr. Fritzhand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Fritzhand works at
Locations
Medical and Occupational Health Consultants2825 Burnet Ave Ste 304, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 621-4202
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1982043089
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritzhand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritzhand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritzhand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritzhand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.