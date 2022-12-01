See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Martin Fox, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Martin Fox, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Martin Fox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Fox works at Martin Fox MD and Associates in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
8 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
10 (435)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
10 (241)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Martin S. Fox, MD
    4001 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-5850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Birthmark
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?

    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Fox is definitely an artist and a perfectionist. He paid exceptional attention to my concerns in order to help me improve my facial appearance.
    Charlotte — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Fox, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Fox, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fox to family and friends

    Dr. Fox's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fox

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Fox, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417001553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Einstein/Montefiore
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Martin Fox MD and Associates in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Fox, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.