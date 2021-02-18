Dr. Martin Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Fox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Queens Hospital Center.
Locations
Cohen Children's Medical Center - Pediatric Kidney Transplant Program410 Lakeville Rd Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 488-2750
Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology600 Northern Blvd Ste 214, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 470-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My former Dr. retired in 1992, and he had given me a group practice to use after his retirement. Dr. Fox at the time was not only the youngest but was 9 years in practice. Fast forward 29 years later, and I'm still seeing him. NOTE: He no longer performs surgery.
About Dr. Martin Fox, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205829736
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Cataract, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.