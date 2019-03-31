See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Martin Finkelstein, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martin Finkelstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Finkelstein works at Sedlackova and Finkelstein Mds in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eszter M Boksay MD PC
    314 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016 (646) 370-2060
  2. 2
    Therapy and Beyond LLC
    455 N End Ave, New York, NY 10282 (646) 370-2030

Hospital Affiliations
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Martin Finkelstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033127998
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finkelstein works at Sedlackova and Finkelstein Mds in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Finkelstein’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

