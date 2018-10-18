Overview

Dr. Martin Fineberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Melbourne, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Fineberg works at Pediatric Affiliates in West Hills, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA, Beverly Hills, CA and Agoura Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.