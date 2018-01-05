Overview

Dr. Martin Farber, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.



Dr. Farber works at Center For Rheumatology in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.