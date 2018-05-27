Dr. Martin Fakiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Fakiel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Fakiel, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fakiel works at
Locations
Comprehensive Psychiatry of Southern Nevada LLC410 S Rampart Blvd Ste 390, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 326-1116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Yo tengo la suerte de tener un tremendo y siempre caballeroso Dr llamado MARTIN FAKIEL (no porque sea Argentino de mi país)es porque me ayuda "muchísimo para mi bien y pone todo su "ESFUERZO Y EXPERIENCIA" QUE NO SE CONCIGE MUY FACIL EN USA"!!! Gracias Dr.FAKIEL!!! Que Dios lo bendiga Doctor y Amigo siempre!!. Dr. Martin Fakiel is the "BEST PSYCHIATRY"doctor I ever had in Las Vegas Thank you doctor!!...
About Dr. Martin Fakiel, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fakiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fakiel works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakiel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakiel.
