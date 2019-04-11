Dr. Martin Engelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Engelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Engelstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Engelstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thelma Costello Ms Lmhc PC4 Executive Park Dr Ste 2, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-7494
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engelstein?
Very nice man very knowledgeable. Gives you many options . Very friendly very competent. My regular doctor recommended him and only him .
About Dr. Martin Engelstein, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1497790430
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engelstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engelstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engelstein works at
Dr. Engelstein has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.