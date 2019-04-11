Overview

Dr. Martin Engelstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Engelstein works at Capital Region Urology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.