Dr. Engelhardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Engelhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Engelhardt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pikesville, MD.
Locations
Woodholme Cardiovascular Associates1838 Greene Tree Rd, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 469-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
PERSONABLE, PROFESSIONAL-EXCELLENT BEDSIDE MANNER.
About Dr. Martin Engelhardt, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engelhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engelhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engelhardt has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engelhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Engelhardt speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engelhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engelhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engelhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.