Dr. Martin Emert, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Emert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
The University of Kansas Cancer Center-South1000 E 101st Ter, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (913) 588-1227
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Town Office Plaza5701 State Ave Ste 300, Kansas City, KS 66102 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was struggling with heartbeat issues and my blood pressure was all over the board. Dr. Emert and I had a virtual visit and he laid out a plan. That virtual visit was thorough and it went as well as one of those could. Dr. Emert changed my BP medication and my blood pressure is so textbook normal now! It's wonderful. I am so relieved. I think Dr. Emert is really on top of things and really astute. I've never had better blood pressure. So glad to have reached out for his care. And his team is awesome. Thank you, Dr. Emert. I will get to finally meet you and thank you in person come August.
About Dr. Martin Emert, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1184645285
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Case West Res U Hosp
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emert has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Emert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.