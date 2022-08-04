Overview

Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Ebenger works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

