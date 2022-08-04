Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.
Locations
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 310-5156
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Page Field4761 S Cleveland Ave Ste 4, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 310-5154
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Ebenger for advice about a pathology report I received from another doctor. Needed a second opinion. He took his time to explain everything. He is a compassionate doctor, and it's obvious he really cares. He is friendly and down to earth, easy to talk to. As it turns out, his recommendations worked out very well. That was 2 years ago. Had I followed the other doctor's plan of care, my life would have been upside down. So, so grateful my sister inlaw sent me to see Dr. Ebenger, my appreciation for his excellent advice is beyond words.
About Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912994609
Education & Certifications
- Arnold Palmer Hosp for Women &amp;amp;amp;amp; Chldn|Arnold Palmer Hosp for Women &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Chldn
- Arnold Palmer Hosp for Women &amp;amp;amp;amp; Chldn|Arnold Palmer Hosp for Women &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Chldn
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebenger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ebenger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ebenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebenger.
