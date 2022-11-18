Overview

Dr. Martin Drost, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Drost works at Physicians Group Of South Flrda in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.