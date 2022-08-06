Dr. Dietrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Dietrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Dietrich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas at South Western
Dr. Dietrich works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 804-6133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs894 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cancer is a club you never wanted to join but having Dr. Dietrich beside you on the journey is priceless. He really listens to your needs as a whole person not just a patient with cancer. Everything they say on the phone message is so true. Quality of life matters to him. I can’t say enough good things about this practice. It’s like being part of a caring family.
About Dr. Martin Dietrich, MD
- Oncology
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at South Western
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietrich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietrich works at
Dr. Dietrich has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dietrich speaks German.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietrich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.