Dr. Desantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Martin Desantis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Desantis, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Desantis works at
Locations
Comprehensive MedPsych Systems6320 Venture Dr Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 363-0878
Comprehensive Medpsych Systems871 Venetia Bay Blvd Ste 310, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 346-6465
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martin Desantis, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1902091036
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Desantis has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desantis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
