Dr. Martin Dennis, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Dennis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dennis works at
Locations
Martin E Dennis MD PC1865 Plumas St Ste 1, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 786-9389
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dennis is a straight forward doc. If that's not something you can handle then I recommend someone else. I was overweight when I was pregnant and he told me exactly what I needed to do to have a healthier pregnancy, baby and future. Although not something I WANTED to hear it was something I NEEDED to hear. He had great bedside manner and when it came time he was there for me through it all. I need tough love some times but I need the truth ALL the time and I couldn't have been happier with our experience. My daughter (Rosalyn) is now almost 14, and as healthy as can be( despite the numerous complications in my pregnancy)! Thank you Dr. Dennis, Rosalyn and I are forever grateful for you and your staff!
About Dr. Martin Dennis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184724098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dennis works at
Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.
